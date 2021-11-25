Family of 14-year-old Astroworld victim file lawsuit against Travis Scott

CHICAGO (CBS) — The families of two Naperville friends killed during the Astroworld stampede in Houston have rejected rapper Travis Scott’s offer to pay for funeral costs. Jake Jurinek and Franco Patino, both 21, were among the 10 people killed as a result of an intense crowd surge during Scott’s performance at the festival on Nov. 5. About 55,000 people attended the festival. (Supplied to CBS 2) Patino and Jurinek met in grade school in Naperville, and both graduated from Neuqua Valley High School; described by friends and educators alike as “big characters” in a life lived with strong friendships. Patino was a senior at the University of Dayton, where he majored in mechanical engineering technology and minored in human movement biomechanics. Jurinek was a junior at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, studying advertising and journalism. The young men’s families have filed wrongful death lawsuits against rapper Travis Scott and event organizers, accusing them of not doing enough to prevent the deadly chaos. Also rejecting Scott’s offer is the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount – the youngest AstroWorld victim. Blount’s family said Scott bears some of the responsibility for what happened.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO