Family of 14-year-old Astroworld victim file lawsuit against Travis Scott

By Damian Jones
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of a teenager who died at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld have filed a lawsuit against the rapper. John Hilgert was one of 10 people killed during a “mass casualty” crowd crush during the rapper’s headline set in Houston, Texas on November 5. He was 14-years-old. The suit was...

rolling out

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.
MUSIC
The Independent

Astroworld medics under fire as ninth victim revealed as woman seen being dropped from stretcher on her head

The training and experience of medical staff at the doomed Astroworld Festival has come under the spotlight again after it emerged that the ninth victim was the woman filmed being dropped from a stretcher on her head.Bharti Shahani became the ninth person to die as a result of the deadly crush at the Travis Scott show on Friday night, with her family confirming she died from her injuries on Wednesday night after spending the last five days fighting for her life in intensive care.The attorney for Ms Shahani’s family James Lassiter confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that...
ACCIDENTS
State
Texas State
Fox News

Travis Scott's girlfriend Kylie Jenner breaks silence on Astroworld deaths: 'We weren't aware'

Kylie Jenner broke her silence about the tragedy that occurred at boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston that left eight people dead. Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share her condolences with the families of the victims. She also made sure to note that Scott was not aware of the gravity of the situation happening in the crowd when he decided to continue on with the show.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Travis Scott
Variety

Kylie Jenner & Kardashians Respond to Astroworld Tragedy: ‘Our Family Is in Shock’

The Kardashian-Jenner family has offered their condolences on the tragedy that struck Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, leaving eight dead and at least 300 injured from a crowd surge during Scott’s performance. Scott shares a three-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner, and the couple is currently expecting their second child together. The beauty mogul and reality star was in attendance at the Houston festival over the weekend with their daughter, Stormi, to support the rapper. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events....
CELEBRITIES
hhsbroadcaster.com

Astroworld tragedy claims 10th Victim

A crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival has claimed the lives of ten. Eight people were killed, ages ranging 14 to 17, at the festival with two more dying in the days following. More than 300 people had to be treated at the onsite hospital nearby. Bharti Shahani,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Heroic 18-year-old who tried to stop Travis Scott’s Astroworld reveals story behind viral video

A hero festival-goer who climbed on top of a camera platform to try to stop Travis Scott’s Astroworld has revealed he began “accepting” he was about to die after being caught in the deadly crush on Friday night. Ayden Cruz, an 18-year-old varsity basketball player at Heights High School in Houston, spoke out on Tuesday after footage surfaced of him bravely scaling a ledge where a cameraman was filming the show and pleading with workers to try to help the people suffering in the crowd below.The teenager had gone to the festival as part of a group of eight...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Kylie Cosmetics products are being binned following Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner was faced with massive backlash after she left a story up of an ambulance making its way through the crowd at the Astroworld Festival, where 8 people died. Fans shared the sentiment that Jenner should have deleted the video as soon as she realised the severity of the situation. Rather than immediately deleting the Instagram video, the makeup mogul left it up for over twelve hours.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Concert Out of Respect for Astroworld Victims

Megan Thee Stallion has canceled her upcoming concert in her hometown of Houston, Tex. “out of respect” for the victims of Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival. Megan’s concert was originally set to take place on Friday. In early November, Astroworld turned tragic during Scott’s set when the crowd of 50,000 people surged, resulting in a panic that has left 10 dead. “Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec. 3,” Megan said in a statement. “Houston is still healing, and it’s important that our community...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Chicago

Families Of Young Naperville Men Killed At Astroworld Festival Reject Offer By Travis Scott To Pay Funeral Expenses

CHICAGO (CBS) — The families of two Naperville friends killed during the Astroworld stampede in Houston have rejected rapper Travis Scott’s offer to pay for funeral costs. Jake Jurinek and Franco Patino, both 21, were among the 10 people killed as a result of an intense crowd surge during Scott’s performance at the festival on Nov. 5. About 55,000 people attended the festival. (Supplied to CBS 2) Patino and Jurinek met in grade school in Naperville, and both graduated from Neuqua Valley High School; described by friends and educators alike as “big characters” in a life lived with strong friendships. Patino was a senior at the University of Dayton, where he majored in mechanical engineering technology and minored in human movement biomechanics. Jurinek was a junior at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, studying advertising and journalism. The young men’s families have filed wrongful death lawsuits against rapper Travis Scott and event organizers, accusing them of not doing enough to prevent the deadly chaos. Also rejecting Scott’s offer is the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount – the youngest AstroWorld victim. Blount’s family said Scott bears some of the responsibility for what happened.
NAPERVILLE, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Thornton Man Suing Travis Scott After Deadly Astroworld Festival, Citing Collapsed Lung And Other Injuries

(CBS4) – An 18-year-old man from Thornton is suing performer Travis Scott and the concert promoters of the fatal Astroworld festival for at least $1 million. Angel Martinez alleges he was knocked down and bruised and is now recovering from crash-like injuries and a collapsed lung. His mother bought Martinez and his cousin tickets for the festival for Martinez’s 18th birthday. He and his cousin flew to Houston on Nov. 4. In the lawsuit, Martinez describes realizing the capacity of the crowd was too large for the designated area as the musical sets progressed and performers “hyped the crowd” at the concert on...
THORNTON, CO

