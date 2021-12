Back in mid-October, when the Buffalo Bills were 4-1 and coming off a huge win in Kansas City, and the New England Patriots were on their way to losing four of their first six games, it seemed like winning the AFC East would be a matter of when, not if, for Sean McDermott’s team. At the same time, the Indianapolis Colts were 1-4 and it looked as if their season was headed into the dumpster. ...

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO