The global Refrigerant Compressor Market is expected to reach USD 21.80 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A Refrigeration Compressor withdraws refrigerant from the evaporator at relatively low pressure, compresses it and then releases it to the condenser where it is cooled. The refrigerant is then moved to the expansion valve and the evaporator before being compressed again. Refrigerant compressors are used for air conditioning, refrigeration, and heat pumping applications.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO