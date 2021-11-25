Next Generation Wireless Network Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Qualcomm Technologies, IBM, Cisco Systems

As per the latest research done by the Fact.MR, over the historical period of 2016-2020, the isophthalic acid industry grew at a fast pace. However, during the forecast period, the demand for isophthalic acid is projected to grow at a moderate to high CAGR and is expected to hold more than 23% consumption share in North American market. This increase is anticipated because, these Isophthalic acid has various applications in the manufacture of a variety of essential polymers.

