Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is more likely to play this week against the Dolphins in Miami than initially expected — though it’s still from a certainty. Jones suffered a strained neck against the Eagles last week, putting his status for this week’s game in doubt. Multiple reports have indicated backup Mike Glennon will start against the Dolphins. But Jones at least was a participant in Wednesday’s practice, albeit in a limited capacity. That was expected to be his official designation on the Giants’ daily injury report.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO