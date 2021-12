Jones totaled six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 110-96 loss to the Timberwolves. Jones saw plenty of run during the loss but failed to make the most of his playing opportunity. Injuries have afforded Jones a sizeable role this season, something that was certainly not on the cards on opening night. Outside of some defensive production, there is very little to get us excited when it comes to potential fantasy value. He can be left on waivers in all competitive formats.

