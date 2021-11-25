ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistons' Jerami Grant: Struggles from field in loss

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Grant totaled 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals...



Derrick

Grant, Joseph lead Pistons to 97-89 comeback win over Pacers

DETROIT (AP) — Jeremi Grant scored 19 points, Cory Joseph added 18 and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 97-89 on Wednesday night. Cade Cunningham added 16 points for Detroit (4-10), and Saddiq Bey scored 15.
AllPacers

Pacers Fall To Struggling Pistons In Detroit

The Indiana Pacers suffered a bad loss on Wednesday night when they fell to the Detroit Pistons in Michigan. Coming into the game, the Pistons had a 3-10 record in their first 13 games, but they went out and beat the Pacers 97-89 to pick up their fourth win of the season.


Grant leads Pistons to win at Indiana

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons got their fourth win of the season after beating the Indiana Pacers 97-89 at Little Caesars Arena last night. Jerami Grant led Detroit with 19 points. The Pistons host the Golden State Warriors Friday.
Person
Jerami Grant
ClutchPoints

3 contenders that should trade for Jerami Grant

Currently in the midst of a productive season playing for the lowly Detroit Pistons, there’s no denying that Jerami Grant could use a change of scenery. Especially considering how much success he previously had playing alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray on the Denver Nuggets. Plus with the emergence of...
Detroit Bad Boys

Jerami Grant was supposed to take the next step, but the film shows the same good and bad as last year

As alluded to in the 10-Game Progress Report article, Jerami Grant’s game needs further time under the microscope. He continues to be one of the top scorers on the Detroit Pistons, but he also has not shown considerable growth since his breakout year last season. He has not been bad, per se. The issue is that one of the reasons the team is struggling on offense is that Grant is featured prominently, and he has not done enough to make the opposition change its game plan on how to defend Grant based on their scouting report.
#Pistons
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Pistons must do Jerami Grant-Ben Simmons trade

After the departure of the core of their 2004 championship squad, the Detroit Pistons has continually had trouble to consistently reach the NBA Playoffs. Big name free agents decide to sign with larger markets, while other moves they have executed have not materialized, like signing Josh Smith or Andre Drummond to huge deals. However in a rebuilding squad, they must still have individuals that have star potential in the next few years.


Detroit Pistons


Sixers Not Interested In Jerami Grant, May Extend Ben Simmons Trade Talks Into Summer

The Sixers don’t have any interest in acquiring Pistons forward Jerami Grant in a potential deal for Ben Simmons, a source tells Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice. Neubeck states that a Friday report that Grant is on a list of about 30 potential Sixers trade targets is outdated and there are no current negotiations involving Grant between the two teams.
FanSided

3 takeaways from the Detroit Pistons’ embarrassing loss to Warriors

The Detroit Pistons are a young, rebuilding team, so there aren’t many games on their schedule that I expect them to win. They were going up against the NBA-best Warriors last night and were nine point underdogs, so this wasn’t one they were expected to win either, but the thing is, they should have.
AllSyracue

Jerami Grant, Carmelo Anthony Duel as Lakers Top Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Detroit Pistons 121-116 on Sunday with two former Syracuse stars playing significant roles. Jerami Grant scored a game high 36 points for the Pistons on 12-25 shooting to go along with four rebounds and three assists. Grant was 5-9 from beyond the arc. Carmelo Anthony came off the bench to score 18 points on 5-8 shooting (all from three point range) in 29 minutes. The Pistons dominated the second and third quarters, taking a 15 point lead into the fourth. The Lakers used a run, sparked by a pair of three pointers from Anthony and stellar play from Russell Westbrook, to rally for the win.
RealGM

76ers Not Interested In Jerami Grant

The Philadelphia 76ers do not have Jerami Grant on their list of approximately 30 players they would trade Ben Simmons for across the league. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported this week that the 76ers have had discussions with the Detroit Pistons on Grant, outsources say those talks are old and were of little interest to the team.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cade Cunningham, not Jerami Grant is only player Sixers want in Ben Simmons trade

Earlier this week, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Sixers were considering a Ben Simmons trade package revolving around Jerami Grant. But a more recent report suggests that those talks were worth next to nothing. Sixers reporter Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice revealed that there’s no real traction in any Ben Simmons deal centered around Jerami Grant.
