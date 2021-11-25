Pistons' Jerami Grant: Struggles from field in loss

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Detroit Pistons 121-116 on Sunday with two former Syracuse stars playing significant roles. Jerami Grant scored a game high 36 points for the Pistons on 12-25 shooting to go along with four rebounds and three assists. Grant was 5-9 from beyond the arc. Carmelo Anthony came off the bench to score 18 points on 5-8 shooting (all from three point range) in 29 minutes. The Pistons dominated the second and third quarters, taking a 15 point lead into the fourth. The Lakers used a run, sparked by a pair of three pointers from Anthony and stellar play from Russell Westbrook, to rally for the win.
Comments / 0