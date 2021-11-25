Pistons' Jerami Grant: Struggles from field in loss

As alluded to in the 10-Game Progress Report article, Jerami Grant’s game needs further time under the microscope. He continues to be one of the top scorers on the Detroit Pistons, but he also has not shown considerable growth since his breakout year last season. He has not been bad, per se. The issue is that one of the reasons the team is struggling on offense is that Grant is featured prominently, and he has not done enough to make the opposition change its game plan on how to defend Grant based on their scouting report.

