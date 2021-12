Much to the surprise of many Marvel Comics fans, Razor Fist made it all the way through Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and he seems to have an actual future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Razor Fist wasn't long for the world of the comics, but he lived to fight another day in the MCU, and the post-credits scene showed him sitting at Xialing's side as she began a new era of the Ten Rings. Razor Fist will be returning to the screen and actor Florian Munteanu knows exactly what he wants to see from his character's next outing.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO