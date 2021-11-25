Kowloon looking to expand in Saugus

SAUGUS ― Change is brewing at Route 1’s Kowloon property.

Attorney Richard Magnan went before the town Board of Selectmen during their last meeting to request a special permit allowing two six-story buildings on the property. Under the town’s current zoning bylaws, any building that exceeds four stories or 55 feet in height requires a permit.

Selectman Jeff Cicolini was quick to reassure residents during the meeting that the development proposal did not mean that the beloved Kowloon Restaurant was going anywhere.

“Kowloon is not going away,” he said. “We’re still going to have a Kowloon.”

Back in January, Kowloon owner Bobby Wong went before the Board of Selectmen explaining he and his family were looking at the possibility of doing something else with the Kowloon property in the future ― including remodeling the restaurant itself.

Magnan went in front of the Planning Board on Jan. 7 to present a preliminary subdivision plan for the property.

There are two separate lots on the Kowloon property: One of the lots is 195,314 square feet and the other lot is 119,000 square feet. When the Wong family purchased the two lots, the goal was to redevelop in the same area.

One of the buildings will be multi-purpose, with 90 apartment units as well as the new Kowloon restaurant space on the first floor. The other building will have 40 apartment units and a retail space under the Kowloon brand.

In a Nov. 16 meeting, Magnan asked the Board of Selectmen to allow the project to continue, and also for more time for the Wong family to provide additional information about the two buildings before they move any further.

The board voted unanimously to continue the public hearing at a later date.

