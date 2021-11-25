ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

9 injured when vehicle rear-ends Amish buggy in Wisconsin

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE BLACK, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say nine people were injured in north-central Wisconsin when a vehicle rear-ended an Amish buggy at "highway speeds."...

WGME

Maine driver crashes car into Amish horse-drawn buggy

STACYVILLE, Maine (WGME) – Four people were ejected from an Amish horse-drawn buggy after a driver rear-ended the cart in Stacyville Tuesday night. Police say a 77-year-old Patten woman was driving on Route 11 when she struck the rear of a cart driven by a 31-year-old Stacyville woman. The woman...
MAINE STATE
KTLO

Driver seriously injured when vehicle strikes tree

A Howell County man, 36-year-old Steven M. Woodruff of West Plains, was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday morning, when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred at 1:30 at the intersection of county roads 6460 and 6540, one-half mile west of West Plains.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
Wisconsin State
Kearney Hub

Waukesha, Wisconsin, mayor confirms multiple people injured when SUV drove through barricade at city's Christmas parade.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Waukesha, Wisconsin, mayor confirms multiple people injured when SUV drove through barricade at city's Christmas parade. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. Wisconsin. United States. North America. Watch Now: Related Video.
WAUKESHA, WI
WJLA

1 dead after semi-truck strikes vehicle in rear-end collision on I-270 in Montgomery Co.

GERMANTOWN, Md. (7News) — One person is dead after their car crashed with a semi-truck on I-270 at Germantown Road in Montgomery County Friday morning. Around 2:04 a.m., authorities say the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack got a call from Montgomery County Fire and EMS about a two-vehicle collision that involved a Ford Fusion and a Kenworth semi-truck in the main lanes of northbound I-270.
MARYLAND STATE
INFORUM

2 injured after rear-end crash near New Town

NEW TOWN, N.D.—A driver was life-flighted to a Minot, N.D., hospital and another received minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash near here Friday, Nov. 26. According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at the junction of Highway 23 and Highway 8 at 6:12 p.m. when a Mack semi truck pulling a propane tanker slowed down to turn onto northbound Highway 8. A Chevy Silverado pickup following behind collided with the back of the semi.
MINOT, ND
KTLO

Driver injured when vehicle leaves roadway, hits culvert, goes airborne

A Boone County man, 18-year-old Nathan Schwear of Harrison, was injured in crash in Missouri Sunday when his vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a culvert and went airborne before striking the ground.Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Schwear was traveling on Missouri 13 in Polk County when the accident occurred 1.5 miles south of Brighton.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
NEWS CENTER Maine

Car hits Amish horse and buggy, ejects occupants, in Stacyville

State police say three people were injured Tuesday night when an SUV hit an Amish horse and buggy on Station Road, ejecting the occupants of the buggy. Nancy Perkins, 77, of Patten was headed north on Route 11, also known as Station Road, just before 7:45 p.m. when her 2019 Ford SUV crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn cart driven by 31-year-old Lydia Miller of Stacyville. The SUV then hit a mailbox and stopped on the opposite side of the road.
STACYVILLE, ME
Midland Daily News

Driver injured when vehicle hits Unionville home

A 29-year-old Sebewaing man was injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a home in Unionville just before noon Thursday. According to a social media post by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving on Center Street near Ainsworth Street around 11:47 a.m. when the crash occurred. The vehicle’s impact was severe enough to damage the foundation of the home. The homeowner was inside the house at the time of the crash but was not injured.
UNIONVILLE, MI
Salina Post

1 injured after semi rear-ends Kan. school bus with 23 on board

CHEROKEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Monday in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Peterbilt semi driven by Brian T. Nicholas, 53, Indianapolis, IN., was northbound on Kansas 7 at Cherokee, Kansas. The semi rear-ended a 2016 Freightliner school bus driven by...
KANSAS STATE
The Repository

Man severely injured when struck by motor vehicle in Massillon

MASSILLON – A 63-year-old man was severely injured Friday when he was struck by a vehicle while in the parking lot of a retail plaza in the 2000 block of Lincoln Way E. The victim was taken to Aultman Hospital in Canton where he remained as of Sunday, Stark County authorities said. Massillon police were not able to provide details on the incident Sunday.
MASSILLON, OH
centralwinews.com

Operating under influence cited as factor in vehicle versus buggy crash

By Brian Wilson News Editor Operating under the influence of a controlled substance and inattentive driving area being cited as factors in a Nov. 24 collision between a minivan and a horse drawn buggy that sent eight people to area hospitals with severe injuries. According to sheriff Larry Woebbeking, investigation is currently ongoing but preliminary findings indicate the Amish buggy was traveling north bound on County Highway E with 10 occupants. A vehicle being operated by 35-year-old Skyler M. Opelt of Medford was also North bound on County Highway E approaching the buggy from behind. The vehicle being operated by Skyler Opelt overtook the buggy about a half mile north of the intersection with Pine Ave. and struck it from behind at highway speeds. At approximately 2:44 p.m. November 24, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a vehicle had collided with an Amish buggy near the address of N1754 County Highway E in the Town of Little Black, Taylor County. It was further reported that there were multiple and significant injuries. Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Medford Ambulance, Owen Ambulance and Fire, Stetsonville Fire, Gilman Ambulance, Thorp Ambulance, Medevac and medical helicopters were dispatched. Once emergency responders arrived on scene, they found 9 people injured. Preliminary reports indicate at least 8 of 9 required medical transport with significant injuries. Opelt is currently in custody at the Taylor County jail. Operating under the influence of a controlled substance and inattentive driving are believed to be factors in the collision. Opelt is no stranger to the criminal justice system having numerous felony convictions related to methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession.
