Yreka, CA

Christmas Tree Cutting Permits now available onine

By Christinna Bautista
 6 days ago
YREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- This year, Christmas tree permits for the Klamath National Forest are available to be purchased online only through recreation.gov.

They are valid from November 13th to December 31st. Permits cost $10 per tree.

Most areas of the forest outside of the designated wilderness area are open to Christmas tree cutting. Maps that show some of the more popular Christmas tree areas can be downloaded from that same website.

Be aware that the Forest Service closes some roads during the winter season to help prevent road damage.

“and we also ask that you don’t cut trees that are growing isolated in an open area… so if it’s the only tree in an area try to find areas that have smaller trees and choose one of those,” said Kimberly De Vall, Public Affairs Officer, Forest Service.

KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.

