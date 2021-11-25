Long Island ER to reopen after resolving staffing shortages

LONG BEACH, N.Y. — A Long Island emergency room will reopen Friday after resolving staffing shortages related to the state’s COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers.

Mount Sinai South Nassau closed the Long Beach Emergency Department this week amid a state mandate requiring the suspension of unvaccinated staffers working under temporary religious exemptions.

The hospital said the closure could last up to four weeks, but Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that state health officials worked to alleviate the staffing shortage.

A hospital spokesperson had said the decision to temporarily close the emergency room was made after “all other options were exhausted.”

President Adhi Sharma previously said the closure was made with the safety of patients in mind.

“This closure should not be interpreted as anything beyond what it is – a temporary measure designed to relieve current staffing challenges in our Emergency Department,” Sharma said. “Our nurses, physicians and support staff have been on the frontlines of the pandemic for more than 21 months. We will continue to be there for our patients.”

