Politics

Jimmy Hoffa mystery: A look at theories as FBI investigates possible lead

By Michael Lee
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI’s confirmation last week that it was looking at a spot near a New Jersey landfill as the possible burial site of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa is the latest development in a search that began when he disappeared in 1975. Fox News confirmed last week that the...

Vicky Reed
5d ago

we don't need to waste any more money on a dead man, especially that man. You say you wish to make up for passed wrongs against black people. Try finding out who killed, Martian Luther King, or Malcom X, they were good men trying to make a difference during troubled times back then.

12
USEagle
5d ago

Why don't you let up on this lost cause. Too much $$$$$$$.It's like trying to find intelligence in the dumbercrat party.

9
BlacksforTrump420
5d ago

My mom would go with the priest to visit him in jail. She was there to take shorthand and was 18. Hoffa would always request my mother be there. He vanished and she said she would take his secret to the grave. She did.

2
