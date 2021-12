Fighting in his first US Open final in 2010, Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to lift the ninth Major trophy and secure a Career Grand Slam at 24 years and three months! The Spaniard became the fourth player in the Open era to achieve that honor and the youngest, completing his journey in five years and joining ultimate tennis immortals.

