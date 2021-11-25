ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff’s Department: Preserve Fire at 18 Acres, But Mostly Contained

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
A fire, which broke out on the north side of the preserve located at 9500 N. Magnolia Ave., was first reported shortly before 11 a.m., a Heartland Fire & Rescu e spokesman said.

A brush fire that started Thursday at Walker Preserve has burned 18 acres but is mostly contained, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The fire, which broke out on the north side of the preserve, at 9500 N. Magnolia Ave., was reported shortly before 11 a.m., according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.

Andy McKellar, Heartland fire spokesman, said the department was called into assist. A Santee Fire Department representative was unavailable for comment.

Updated at 1:25 p.m. Nov. 25, 2021

–City News Service

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

Times of San Diego

Two Displaced, Uninjured After Apartment Fire in Linda Vista

Firefighters rescued two people Wednesday morning after a fire started at a Linda Vista apartment complex. At 5:33 a.m., crews from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to a fire at a two-story apartment complex at 2012 Coolidge St., according to online logs. Upon arrival, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the front of a second-level apartment.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man in Safety Goggles, Orange Vest Robs Solana Beach Bank, Drives Off in Stolen Car

A man clad in clothing akin to that of an on-duty highway worker robbed a northern San Diego County bank Wednesday. The thief — who was wearing a dark-colored jumpsuit, gloves, safety goggles and an orange vest — approached a teller at the Union Bank branch office on Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach and demanded cash about 9:40 a.m., according to the FBI.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
Times of San Diego

Suspect in Fatal Chula Vista Shooting Arrested at Otay Mesa Crossing

A Chula Vista resident suspected of fatally shooting another man last week was arrested Wednesday at the U.S.-Mexico line in Otay Mesa, authorities reported. Martin Morales, 48, was taken into custody while trying to enter the United States from Baja California and booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murdering 54-year-old Alberto Marquez, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Firefighters Rescue 4 Victims, 3 Fall from Border Wall Near Otay Mesa

Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after falling from the border wall between Otay Mesa and Garita De Otay, Mexico. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was called to respond to four victims at the border wall at the request of the U.S. Border Patrol around 2:45 a.m., according to online logs. Four victims had fallen from the wall and one was lifted via aerial ladder by responders. The victims were transported to U.C. San Diego Medical Center in life-threatening condition.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Dies in Solo Crash on Questhaven Road

Authorities are investigating a solo crash Wednesday that killed a man in an unincorporated community. A man from San Marcos was driving a Nissan Xterra on Questhaven Road near Attebury Drive when — for reasons still under investigation — he veered from the roadway causing the vehicle to overturn around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Times of San Diego

Tips Sought as Search Continues for Elena Roy, 83, Who Went Missing Nov. 3 in Fallbrook

Authorities again urged the public Tuesday to keep an eye out for a cognitively challenged 83-year-old woman who went missing in northern San Diego County nearly a month ago. Elena Roy of Fallbrook disappeared from her home on the afternoon of Nov. 3, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Despite repeated and intensive searches of the rural community by deputies, neighbors and search-and-rescue volunteers, her whereabouts remain unknown, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.
FALLBROOK, CA
Times of San Diego

Family Disturbance Turns into Attempted Kidnapping

Police confirmed a man allegedly attempted to kidnap his grandmother early Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., San Diego Police officers responded to a disturbance at an unknown location in its southern division. The disturbance escalated when the suspect allegedly attempted to kidnap his grandmother and refused to exit his vehicle, according to the San Diego Police Department watch commander.
SAN DIEGO, CA
