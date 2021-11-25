MemFeast and others feed those in need on Thanksgiving

COVID changed the logistics of MemFeast, the annual Thanksgiving Day meal giveaway, but the pandemic didn’t stop the generosity.

Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church was once again the host church of the event this year and partnered with seven other churches throughout the city and at the Hospitality Hub to provide meals to 5,000 people on the holiday.

Because of COVID health concerns and the rain on Thursday, Nov. 25, people coming to get a meal at the Midtown church on Bellevue Boulevard, were allowed to drive up or walk to a tent to receive meals of turkey, dressing, sweet potato casserole, green beans and dessert.

Benjie Richards said it was a “good blessing” to be able to get a hot meal on his favorite holiday.

Volunteers provided Thanksgiving dinners for those in need at Greenwood CME Church on Thursday, Nov. 25. (Ziggy Mack/Special to the Daily Memphian)

Rev. Dr. J. Lawrence Turner, pastor at Mississippi Boulevard, said volunteers spent the last week preparing the meals and his church didn’t hesitate to host the event again this year.

“For the past three years, we’ve tried to partner with our city and other stakeholders in our community to make sure those who are the least and left out in our community are served on Thanksgiving Day,” Turner said. “Each and every year, we try to do more and this year we are trying to be like Jesus and feed 5,000.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland stopped by the church to fellowship with those receiving meals and to thank the volunteers.

“Memphians are the best people in the world. They are so giving, and we always rank near the top of charitable giving, and this is an example,” the mayor said. “People literally got here at 4 a.m. today and they have been cooking since Monday. People want to give back and it is great to see this not only on Thanksgiving but 365 days a year in our city.”

Across town in South Memphis at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, one of the eight churches that took part in the annual holiday meal giveaway, longtime Memphis DJ Stan Bell blasted a mix of old-school R&B and gospel as people came to get their meals.

Rev. Dr. Gina Stewart, pastor of Christ Missionary, was busy helping to pack the meals.

“People are still struggling, not just in a pandemic but every day, so it is part of our identity as a church but also part of our DNA as a ministry that generosity is something of value that I work hard to instill in our congregation that because God is a giver, we give,” Stewart said.

MemFeast was not the only group feeding those in need on the holiday.

Westy’s bar and grill in the Pinch District on Main Street in Memphis hosted its 17th annual Thanksgiving Day meal giveaway.

“That’s what this is about – giving people a good meal, whether you are homeless or just want a hot meal,” said Westy’s owner Jake Schorr.

John David Wheeler, a Memphis in May barbecue champion, was one of the volunteers at Westy’s who cooked pork loins, fried potatoes, corn and green beans for 1,200 people.

“It is just about lending a hand to help out those who need it,” Wheeler said.

In Whitehaven, this was the first year that the Concerned Pastors of Whitehaven, a group of 20 pastors, paid for 500 meals at Piccadilly’s Restaurant on Thanksgiving.

“The homeless, senior citizens or if you just want a good meal, we told people we got them on this Thanksgiving to let them know we appreciate and love them,” said James Kirkwood, executive director of the Memphis Christian Pastors Network, who is also a retired Memphis police officer.