This year has been a year like no other in the global supply chain, affecting nearly every sector under the sun. Much of the supply chain crisis can be traced back to the semiconductor industry where major shortages resulted from demand outpacing supply impacting everything from laptop chargers to the automotive industry. A year in, the consequences have been grave and pleas to Washington have spurred little action while manufacturing strongholds in Asia have committed billions of dollars to increasing capacity and their dominance in the chip industry.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO