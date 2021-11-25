ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

From fighting fire to fighting hunger

By Chloe Sparks
 6 days ago

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — For the third year in a row Jackson County Fire Rescue put on a feast at Madison
Street Park.

Marianna Fire Rescue also joined to show their support, but before they could even set up, duty called.

“We had a little bit of a fire. There was one in the Malone area,” Jackson County Rescue Lieutenant Paramedic Firefighter Davin Davison said. “As our local volunteers, they responded first before we did and they did a pretty aggressive, offensive attack and we were able to get over there and assist them with that. Got it out pretty quick.”

Davison went straight from putting out the fire to putting food on people’s plates.

Jackson County emergency responders collect food donations

“The food was great. That was a blessing, you know,” feast attendee Rodell Pete said.

Davison said the first year they held this event, over 100 people showed up. But the number has been declining due to covid-19.

“We don’t have as much of a selection this year as we normally do, but we do have the mainstays: the potatoes and gravy, the turkey, the ham, and all of that good stuff,” Davison said.

Davison said they made less food than usual, but this year’s Thanksgiving feast still spread across three tables. Almost 40 people went to get a plate.

From Holiday to Disaster local firefighters stress Thanksgiving Day Safety tips

“Oh, I had some turkey, some mashed potatoes and gravy, some green bean casserole. You know what I mean? It was pretty nice,” Pete said.

Davison said they do this for the community. They love the county and want to show their appreciation in any way that they can.

“Aye shoutout to, you know what I’m saying, Jackson County Fire Rescue man,” Pete said. “We appreciate y’all man. They ain’t letting us burn down man. Our city look good. You feel me man? They got it going on. City Hall over there, man, shoutout to all of y’all. Man, you feel me? Aye, I’m out of here man. God Bless.”

The crews said they gave all the leftovers to the elderly and those who didn’t have transportation.

