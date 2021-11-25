ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

10-year-old dies in Thanksgiving eve crash near Atmore

By Carey Cox
 6 days ago

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Nov. 24, claimed the life of a 10-year-old from Atmore.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, on Highway 31, about three miles west of Atmore.

Man Tased after striking police vehicle during chase, Mobile police say

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Division say the 10-year-old was riding in a Chevrolet Equinox when the driver tried to pass a tractor-trailer, and the two vehicles collided. The collision caused the Equinox to overturn and land in the roadway.

The 10-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and a 9-year-old child in the SUV were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

