Make your home smarter with weather tracking with Netatmo up to 20% off

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we’ll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week. If you ever need confirmation that we live in an increasingly "smart" world (or at least a more technologically-integrated one), just take a gander at how many once-traditional kitchen appliances now come with features like Bluetooth compatibility, remote control/monitoring and more. And while it can be hard to keep up, there are also some simple, clever solutions that will help transform some of your old-school devices into "smarter" ones — and you don't even need to swap them out.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO