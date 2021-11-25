Boy, 15, Shot And Wounded In Back Of The Yards

FRESNO, Calif. — Two people were killed and two others were wounded at a California apartment complex Saturday morning, authorities said. Police responded to a complex in Fresno at about 4 a.m. PST, The Bee of Fresno reported. Two men were found dead at the scene, and a woman and another man were taken to an area hospital, according to KNFS.

FRESNO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO