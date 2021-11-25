Boy, 15, Shot And Wounded In Back Of The Yards

A man was found shot to death Sunday evening in South Chicago. He was shot multiple times in the back and legs and discovered about 6:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue, Chicago police said. The man, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was...
GILROY, Calif. - A 43-year-old man was shot to death and another man was wounded after someone fired into their vehicle in Gilroy Wednesday evening, authorities said. The shooting happened between 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. in the area of Monterey Street and Leavesley Road. According to the Gilroy Police...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was ambushed while sitting in his car in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lambert Street. Authorities said the 36-year-old victim was in a parked car when someone fired into...
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Chicago police on Thursday were investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman who was slain at the same spot as her 14-year-old son just days earlier. Delisa Tucker, a mother of six, was shot in the chest Wednesday morning near Chicago's Wentworth Avenue while visiting...
HAMILTON (Mercer) — A 12-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in a drive-by Saturday evening on a township street corner, according to police. Hamilton Police were called around 6:30 p.m. to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Connecticut Avenue, on a report of shots fired with one person hit in the leg.
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A Moorefield Police officer shot Thursday by a man he was attempting to arrest was recovering at home Friday, and the suspect was hospitalized at an unnamed medical facility. Cpl. Tyler Robinette was reportedly shot in the arm by the yet-to-be-identified suspect during the incident at a...
A Gloster man shot by a Biloxi police officer during an encounter last weekend has died of his injuries, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Friday. Issac Bell, 41, died of multiple gunshot wounds Thursday at Merit Health, Switzer said. The shooting happened Nov. 13 after Biloxi police officers responded...
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was shot and wounded Wednesday night in the Calumet Heights community. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said at 8:32 p.m., officers were conducting a “traffic investigation” at 92nd Street and Stony Island Avenue, when they were involved in an exchange of gunfire with occupants of a vehicle.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man who was found in the yard of a Linden home Sunday suffering from a gunshot wound to the head has died, Columbus police said Monday. According to police, the 30-year-old man died at Grant Medical Center at 3:12 p.m. Officers responded to the 1500 block of East 25th Avenue at […]
A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded at an Oceanside Park, authorities said Friday. The shooting was reported at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Libby Lake Park, 504 Calle Montecito, according to Oceanside Police Sgt. Bryan Compagna. The boy was taken to a hospital where his vital signs were stable, Compagna...
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police said the boy was sitting in a vehicle in the 7000 block of South Wabash Avenue when an unknown car pulled up alongside and a gunman inside opened fire. The boy was sustained a […]
AURORA | Few details were released after police reported that a 20-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot while in the vicinity of the 19000 block of East 18th Avenue in Aurora Thursday afternoon. Aurora police said in a tweet at about 3:30 p.m. that the...
Weare police were called to an apartment building for a report of a 4-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hand Thursday morning. The child was transported to Concord Hospital. Boston 25 was told there were two other people home when this incident occurred but he was the only person who sustained any injuries.
FRESNO, Calif. — Two people were killed and two others were wounded at a California apartment complex Saturday morning, authorities said. Police responded to a complex in Fresno at about 4 a.m. PST, The Bee of Fresno reported. Two men were found dead at the scene, and a woman and another man were taken to an area hospital, according to KNFS.
Concord police have closed Adelaide Street in their city as officers comb the area looking for evidence associated with a shooting reported earlier in the evening. Police began a search for clues after a man walked in to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The severity of the victim’s wounds were not immediately known.
WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — Shooters inside an SUV opened fire in the Bronx on Wednesday evening, wounding four people, including a teen who was shot in the head, officials said. A black SUV pulled up on Burke Avenue near Barnes Avenue around 5 p.m., police said. Two people in the SUV opened fired, striking an […]
(AP) – Police say a Kentucky man is accused of shooting at three cars on Interstate 65 and wounding one person. State Police said in a statement that 51-year-old James Louis Hooper Jr. of Louisville was charged Saturday in the Hart County shootings. Authorities say a woman was the first to report her vehicle had […]
A 15-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Back of the Yards. About 1:35 p.m., the boy was sitting in a vehicle in the 4800 block of South Ada Street when another vehicle pulled up alongside and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The boy was...
MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on Wednesday morning, Dec. 1 – and showed up at a hospital for treatment, police say. Officials say the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. But the location of the shooting and the circumstances leading up to it are under investigation.
