SSDs have been taking off in speed over the past several years thanks to big gains from successive generations of the NVME interface. With drives now capable of reaching speeds above 7,000MB/s, even SATA SSDs are starting to perform like slugs in certain applications. These fast new drives are still expensive though, and not that many games even benefit from the speeds yet. There are some particularly great SSD deals to be had this Black Friday/Cyber Monday though, so you may want to upgrade your storage if you have some money to spare and want to improve your PC’s storage drive capabilities.

