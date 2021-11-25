ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire breaks out in Park City apartment complex

By Sophie Bress
ABC4
ABC4
 6 days ago

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews responded to a fire at a Park City apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 1:00 am on Wednesday, November 24, the Park City Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at the Holliday Village apartments located at 2200 Monitor Drive in Park City. The blaze began in a second-floor bathroom of an apartment. PCFD responded to the call and evacuated the complex and quickly extinguished the flames.

The flames engulfed the bathroom, severely damaging the sink, cabinets, and walls. The rest of the unit sustained smoke damage, and the unit directly below has water damage. No one was injured during the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

