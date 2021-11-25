ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Miles Before Meals For Thousands Of North Texans Thanksgiving Morning

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple North Texas cities hosted Turkey Trots Thursday morning, in the form of 5K races and mile-long fun runs and walks.

In Downtown Dallas, the annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot was back for the 54th time on Thanksgiving morning after being virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 15,000 people attended the event, including runners in the 5K or 8-mile races, staff and volunteers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ooT6t_0d6uaZl400
Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot 2021 (credit: Jim Herndon from On Location Portraiture)

Donations and proceeds from the Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot benefit Y programs.

This year’s theme was “Thankful Together” with proceeds supporting the Y’s Community Health programs that help families dealing with diabetes, nutritional challenges and weight loss struggles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Plano 6th Grader Says Classmate Used Heimlich Maneuver To Save Him From Choking

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arad Arbasi and James Dawson have been classmates for years, but only recently became friends. “The whole choking situation, you know, made our friendship quite better,” said Arad. The two were at lunch last month at Robinson Middle School in Plano, when part of plastic wrapper stuck to the bottom of James’ food ended up down his throat. “It felt sharp in my throat. Very sharp. And it was just hurting,” said James. Unable to cough it up, he quickly grew scared as he sat alone at a lunch table. “I was like, ‘oh shoot, I’m gonna die. I’m gonna choke’.” Arad,...
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Turkey, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
CBS DFW

In Shadow Of Texas Gas Drilling Sites, Health Fears Escalate

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Next to a North Texas day care center is a site where Total Energies is pumping for natural gas. The French energy giant wants to drill three new wells on the property next to the center, which serves mainly Black and Latino children. For the families of the children and for others nearby, it’s a prospect fraught with fear and anxiety.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco Firefighters Extinguish Kitchen Fire, Save Home From Blaze

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Frisco Fire Department put out a kitchen fire yesterday, keeping the blaze from getting out of control and saving several animals. At about 4:36 p.m. on November 28, Frisco Fire Department units responded to the house fire in the 11000 block of Corsicana Dr. When they arrived six minutes later, firefighters did not initially see smoke or fire.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
88K+
Followers
17K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy