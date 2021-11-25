Miles Before Meals For Thousands Of North Texans Thanksgiving Morning

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple North Texas cities hosted Turkey Trots Thursday morning, in the form of 5K races and mile-long fun runs and walks.

In Downtown Dallas, the annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot was back for the 54th time on Thanksgiving morning after being virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 15,000 people attended the event, including runners in the 5K or 8-mile races, staff and volunteers.

Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot 2021 (credit: Jim Herndon from On Location Portraiture)

Donations and proceeds from the Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot benefit Y programs.

This year’s theme was “Thankful Together” with proceeds supporting the Y’s Community Health programs that help families dealing with diabetes, nutritional challenges and weight loss struggles.