The 19th Annual Antique Toy Train Show

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeaturing O and O-27 gauge toy trains from the 1930's, 1940's and...

WANE-TV

All aboard! Sold-out season marks beginning of 19th annual Santa Train

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday, families are ready to explore Santa’s railroad workshop and climb aboard his red caboose. Tickets are sold out for this season’s family-favorite holiday event, organized by the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society. Each 20-minute train ride is operated by a vintage diesel locomotive. “For...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Sun-Gazette

Annual Victorian Christmas and 30th Toy Train Expo bring holiday festivities to life

Victorian Christmas committee member, Valerie Lundy of Montoursville and Susan Durrwachter of Williamsport are enjoying the sights and sounds at the annual Victorian Christmas event. The event provided many with holiday cheer and fun through their artisan holiday market, which featured crafts from local vendors, a presentation on Victorian fashion at the Rowley House Museum, trolley rides, music performances and holiday arts activities at Wine and Design.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Franklin News Post

Antique and Classic Boat Society holds annual fall workshop

The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society recently conducted its annual fall workshop at the home of Alan and Jean Frederick. Thirty-two members were in attendance. Special guest Gary Lowell, owner of Lowell Boats in Greensboro, NC, shared key points of varnishing wooden boats. He also shared...
GREENSBORO, NC
Person
Marx
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: See antique cars at the annual Gaslight Parade

Details: The Volusia Region Antique Automobile Club of America, in conjunction with the city of Ormond Beach and local merchants, have announced the return of the Gaslight Parade. The parade will begin at The Casements and proceed east on East Granada Boulevard before turning right on Atlantic Avenue and continuing south to the city limit. Free.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
news3lv.com

Blindfolded act kicks off annual 'Chet Buchanan Show' Toy Drive

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The holidays are here, and Chet Buchanan with 98.5 KLUC is looking to kick off his annual toy drive in style. Buchanan was joined by Banachek, star of "Banachek's Mind Games Live" show at The STRAT, for a driving stunt where the performer drove blindfolded through an obstacle course of ten children's bikes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MyArkLaMiss

Rock 106 to host 19th annual Christmas for Kids Toy Drive

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This Friday, Rock 106 will begin their 19th annual Christmas for Kids Toy Drive. As part of the event, the station will be broadcasting live for 24 hours and will even be hosting live music from Hal Mayfield and the Velvet Cowboys and Hidden Tracks. The Toy Drive is located at […]
MONROE, LA
ABC6.com

10th Annual Toys for Tots collection announced

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Evergreen Nursing and Rehabilitation is now an official collection site for Toys for Tots. New, unwrapped toys will be accepted daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the bin under Evergreen’s main awning from Monday, November 22 to Friday, December 17.
losalamosreporter.com

EXIT Realty Annual Toy Drive Is In Full Swing

T is time.!The 2021 EXIT Toy Drive is in full swing. Once again EXIT Realty is partnering with Santa Fe Fire Department and MeowWolf to bring Christmas to kids across Northern New Mexico!. This is the 10th year of this toy drive, and the second with EXIT as the sponsor....
inkfreenews.com

28th Annual Toy Time Begins Dec. 13

WARSAW — It’s time to empty your toy boxes and bookshelves and let those toys and books bring joy to someone else. The annual Toy Time is scheduled to take place in the Home & Family Arts building at Kosciusko County Fairgrounds beginning Dec. 13. Event organizer Ami Pitt partners...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Illinois Business Journal

19th Annual Green Gift Bazaar planned on Small Business Saturday

The Sierra Club Illinois Piasa Palisades Group and Alton Main Street are celebrating Small Business Saturday by hosting the 19th annual Green Gift Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 27. The event gives community members the opportunity to purchase “green” gifts for upcoming special occasions and support small businesses during the holiday season. People can pick up unique, locally-made, eco-friendly gifts for everyone on your list, including herbal products, jewelry, art, ornaments, houseplants, clothing, and more.
ALTON, IL
Rocky Mount Telegram

Peacemakers to host annual toy store

Donna Clifton knows what it’s like not to receive a lot of Christmas presents while growing up. “I understand how it feels to be a child in that position,” she said. Clifton, office manager at Peacemakers of Rocky Mount, and the organization’s staff, volunteers and donors have made it their mission to help change that with the Christmas Toy Store.
Buffalo News

Antique train amusement ride stolen from Railway Historical Society

Buffalo police want the public's help catching train robbers. A bright orange children's amusement ride has been stolen from the Western New York Railway Historical Society's Heritage Discovery Center off South Park Avenue. Thieves took the restored antique ride, along with the 25-foot trailer it was stored in, during the...
BUFFALO, NY
bostonchefs.com

Ristorante Lucia’s Annual Toy Drive

The Frattaroli family, restaurateurs and owners of Ristorante Lucia in the North End and Winchester, are hosting their 12th Annual Holiday Toy Drive, in loving memory of Mark F. Frattaroli. Every year the team gathers together presents and donations for The Italian Home for Children in Jamaica Plain, a nonprofit organization that helps children and families thrive in their communities with inclusive emotional, behavioral, and educational programs. To help support the toy drive, just drop off any new, unwrapped toys and books for all genres ages 4-14 years old before the end of the day on Friday, December 17th, at any of the Filmark Hospitality Group restaurant locations – that’s Ristorante Lucia (both Boston & Winchester), Ristorante Filippo, Ducali Pizzeria & Bar, Caffe Ducali and Cunard Tavern).
Record-Courier

Antique toys star in Dangberg Historic Park holiday exhibit

Home Ranch for the Holidays, an open-house celebration of the season that features a vintage toy exhibit, returns to Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park on selected days the first two weeks of December. The exhibit will be open 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, through Dec. 12. Docents will...
Daily Democrat

Woodland Opera House begins annual Toy Drive

The annual Woodland Opera House Toy Drive is now underway. Launched on Nov. 19 in conjunction with the opening of their production of “Elf The Musical,” the Toy Drive is a long-standing tradition at the Opera House. These efforts benefit numerous local children. The Toy Drive will continue through performances of the next production, “The Nutcracker Sweet.”
WOODLAND, CA
Whiskey Riff

Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
