The 19th Annual Antique Toy Train Show

The Frattaroli family, restaurateurs and owners of Ristorante Lucia in the North End and Winchester, are hosting their 12th Annual Holiday Toy Drive, in loving memory of Mark F. Frattaroli. Every year the team gathers together presents and donations for The Italian Home for Children in Jamaica Plain, a nonprofit organization that helps children and families thrive in their communities with inclusive emotional, behavioral, and educational programs. To help support the toy drive, just drop off any new, unwrapped toys and books for all genres ages 4-14 years old before the end of the day on Friday, December 17th, at any of the Filmark Hospitality Group restaurant locations – that’s Ristorante Lucia (both Boston & Winchester), Ristorante Filippo, Ducali Pizzeria & Bar, Caffe Ducali and Cunard Tavern).

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO