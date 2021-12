The Queen of Country, an American icon, the most prolific songwriter of our time, the one thing we can all agree on these days… when it comes to Dolly Parton, it's all true. Also a fact: At 75, Parton is more in demand than ever. There's a slew of new ventures in the Dolly-verse: a beauty business and fragrance, a new (and already Emmy-winning) production deal with Netflix, and she's even co-authored a book with James Patterson, out early next year. The book has already inspired an album, for which Parton has written 12 songs.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO