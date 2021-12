The No. 14 Florida Gators (6-1) traveled to their first true road contest of the season versus the Oklahoma Sooners (7-1) and left Norman, Oklahoma with a 74-67 loss, their first of the season. Dismal shooting from three where the Gators went 2-19 from beyond the arc before hitting two of their last five from out there. The Gators also committed 10 turnovers in the first half and six in the second to succumb to the Sooners in the end.

