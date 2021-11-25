Trent Brown, Christian Barmore Missing From Patriots Practice Ahead Of Titans Showdown

FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots had two key players missing from practice on Thanksgiving Day ahead of Sunday’s AFC showdown against the Tennessee Titans.

Rookie Christian Barmore was missing from practice with a knee injury.

Offensive lineman Trent Brown was also absent with a calf injury, the same ailment that forced the Patriots to place him on injured reserve earlier in the year.

Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson was added to the injury report as a limited participant with a knee injury.

The Titans were missing eight players, including standout wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has a chest injury.