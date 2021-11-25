ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Driver Killed in Head-On Crash on Vasco Road Near Byron; 2 Others Injured

 6 days ago

BYRON, Contra Costa County (CBS SF) — One person was killed and two others injured in a head-on collision on Vasco Road in east Contra Costa County Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m., along Vasco near Walnut Boulevard in an unincorporated part of the county near Byron, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Afpf2_0d6uZAy600

Scene of a fatal crash between a Toyota sedan and a truck on Vasco Road near Byron. (CBS)

The California Highway Patrol said a Toyota sedan and a truck collided head-on after one of the vehicles crossed the center line. The driver of the sedan was killed while the passenger and the driver of the truck were taken to John Muir trauma center in Walnut Creek.

A third vehicle went off the road and was disabled after hitting a tire that came off of one of the vehicles involved in the collision, but no one was injured in that car.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.

Comments / 31

Donna Eakes
5d ago

prayers for those poor folks should have divider between lanes like highway 12 frustrating but it works 12 is 2 lane except for a dew passing lanes.

Reply
3
TopPik Carlito
6d ago

They need turn it into a 4 lane road with a divider between the lanes of traffic.

Reply(3)
10
Peaches 925
5d ago

Vasco road is a nightmare I remember a couple of scary incidents happening while driving on the way to riverbank scary dangerous road.

Reply
4
 

