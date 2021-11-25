Hawkeye: Is Kate Bishop Snapped by Thanos?

Two Marvel movies that helped pave the road to the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise have now been removed from Disney+. The 2005 Fantastic Four movie and its sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer were pulled from the Disney+ streaming library as of today, December 1, 2021. Fantastic Four has actually had a pretty surprising run on Disney, as the streaming service removed it from the content library back in early August, only to quietly return it just days later. With both of the 2000s Fantastic Four movies now gone, only Josh Trank's infamous Fantastic Four reboot film remains, along with two animated series from the '90s and 2000s (respectively).

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO