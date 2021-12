WORCESTER, Mass. — It was a long trip to Worcester, but it was well worth the drive for the Merrimack men’s hockey team. Due to holiday traffic on the road yesterday afternoon, it took the Warriors nearly three hours to make the 54-mile trip from North Andover to Worcester to take on Holy Cross last night. But, the Warriors left the Hart Center with a 3-2 win to improve to 6-4-0-3 on the season.

MERRIMACK, NH ・ 8 DAYS AGO