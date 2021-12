Warning: If you haven't seen the latest episode of Hawkeye yet, this article contains major spoilers so read at your own risk!. Marvel Studios' latest Phase Four offering, Hawkeye just dropped its third episode, and boy, there's definitely a lot to unpack as things are getting pretty intense. The said episode is centered on the arrival of Maya Lopez aka Echo who is the mastermind behind the Tracksuit Mafia. Turns out, Echo has a huge score to settle with Ronin who killed her father but the thing is, she has no idea that Clint Barton was the man behind the mask and is only assuming that Kate Bishop is actually the ruthless mercenary.

TV SERIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO