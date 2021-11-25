ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Hawkeye: How is Echo Connected to Kingpin? Is Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk Coming Into the MCU?

By Margarita Rances
epicstream.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning! This article contains spoilers for Hawkeye! Read at your own risk!. BLACK FRIDAY DEAL Amazon Fire 4K TV Stick: Was $49.99, Now $24.99 (50% OFF) Is Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk Coming Into the MCU in Hawkeye?. In Episode 2 of Hawkeye, Hide and Seek, it was revealed that...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Hawkeye: A Quick Recap of the Master Archer's MCU Backstory

And then there was one. With Black Widow‘s release, Clint Barton/Hawkeye (played by Jeremy Renner) is the only founding member of the Avengers yet to get a solo project (if you count Edward Norton’s take on Bruce Banner in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.) But that will change come Wednesday, Nov....
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Reveals Why She Passed on Returning to the MCU

Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Kingpin actor fuels Hawkeye speculation with new tweet

Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio might be hinting at a Hawkeye appearance. The actor retweeted a Hawkeye teaser with the caption: "This is going to be fun. I love these @Marvel series." D'Onofrio played the villainous Kingpin in Netflix's Daredevil series, which was eventually canceled. This isn't the first time that...
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Disney+'s Hawkeye: 6 Things To Remember Ahead Of The MCU Show

Disney+’s Hawkeye TV show is the next installment in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and many seem excited to touch base with Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton. Of course, this time, he’ll be joined by a new hero in the form of aspiring archer Kate Bishop, played by the delightful Hailee Steinfeld. There are sure to be plenty of major developments throughout, especially when it comes to the inclusion of Florence Pugh, who returns as Black Widow’s Yelena Belova. But before we get too ahead of ourselves, there are a few things MCU fans should keep in mind going into this new MCU fare.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent D'onofrio
geekositymag.com

Daredevil Villain Kingpin In Development For New MCU Series

Daredevil villain Kingpin is in development for his own MCU series on Disney Plus. According to Giant Freakin Robot, this’ll be a soft MCU reboot. The Kingpin is among Marvel Comics’ most prominent foes. He is obviously large and strong (not to mention his intelligence); thus, he creates fear and...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

How Hawkeye Makes Clint Barton More Than The McU's Punching Bag [Exclusive]

Let's face it: Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye has never been the most impressive Avenger. When you stack him up against the other founding Avengers: Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, the Hulk, and Black Widow — all of whom have had their own solo movies — Hawkeye comes out looking like the least mighty of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. He's basically just a guy in a sleeveless shirt with a bow and arrow.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Hawkeye’s Hailee Steinfeld says the MCU was daunting to enter at first

For a newbie to the MCU, it must be pretty daunting to step onto a Marvel set, especially in such an established franchise. Hailee Steinfeld, who stars in the upcoming Hawkeye for Disney+, said that while it was at first, everyone at Team Marvel was great at making the transition into such a huge franchise "smooth".
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Hawkeye Was Originally Supposed to Be an MCU Movie

When you look at the original Marvel Cinematic Universe roster of the Avengers, five of the six team members have had solo films — or in the case of Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America, multiple standalone efforts, while Black Widow and the Hulk have had one apiece. The only one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to not get his own big-screen adventure? Hawkeye.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Echo Connected To Kingpin#K Tv Stick#Tracksuit#The Cheyenne Nation#American#The Native Americans#Marvel Studios Netflix
Deseret News

How the ‘Black Widow’ post-credits scene connects to ‘Hawkeye’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for “Black Widow.”. The post-credits scene from “Black Widow” might connect with the upcoming “Hawkeye” series. The post-credits scene shows Yelena (Florence Pugh) visiting the grave of Natasha/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), who died in “Avengers: Endgame.” In that film, Black Widow sacrificed herself by falling off a cliff so that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) could secure the Soul Stone in order to stop Thanos.
MOVIES
Inverse

Who is Echo in Hawkeye? Marvel’s game-changing new villain, explained

Hawkeye just revealed all sorts of colorful characters, from Lucky the Pizza Dog to Vera Farmiga’s security-obsessed matriarch to the eternally bro-y tracksuit mafia. But each of these characters were revealed over the course of the show’s recent episode, an unusual display of generosity from Marvel, which usually shores up all its big reveals as end-of-episode stingers.
TV SERIES
IGN

Hawkeye: MCU Timeline So Far

Hawkeye is coming to Disney+ but before another MCU series hits the bullseye, it's time to catch up on everybody's favorite archer and father of three, Clint Barton. From his cameo introduction in Thor to his infinity gauntlet run in Avengers: Endgame, here's Hawkeye's complete MCU story so far. He might not be the mightiest Avenger (or the smartest, richest or Hulkiest) but man is he handy with an arrow. Loyal agent of SHIELD with the rare secret identity of "loving family man" Jeremy Renner and Hawkeye have been mainstays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Phase 1, give or take a "where's Hawkeye" stint during Infinity War. He might've taken some crap from Iron Man Tony Stark, but he was there when Captain America Steve Rogers needed him in Civil War. He and his best friend Black Widow Natasha Romanoff go all the way back to Budapest, and after losing her in Endgame, bonded with Scarlett Witch Wanda Maximoff over the loss of her loved one, Vision. But as he moves into his Disney+ series will he pass the mantle on to Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop? For more on the MCU check out our breakdowns of the Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer and be sure to subscribe to IGN wherever you like to watch! Doc Ock, Green Goblin and more, Here is every returning Spider-Man Villains Story So Far - https://youtu.be/1epfmmVmGZ4 Spider-Man: Now Way Home - 5 More Burning Questions! - https://youtu.be/qZBauHdkbdk.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Hawkeye will change how you watch a key MCU scene forever

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Hawkeye episode 1! Bookmark this page and come back if you haven't watched the first episode of Marvel's new show on Disney Plus yet!. Hawkeye, Clint Barton's first solo adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has finally arrived – and it'll change how you...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Vincent D’Onofrio says he won’t appear as Kingpin in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio has stated that he won’t be appearing as Kingpin in Spider-Man: No Way Home despite rumours circulating that say otherwise.The 62-year-old star announced the news on Twitter by responding to a fan who asked the actor whether his character, Wilson Fisk, is featuring in the new Marvel film.“I can’t wait to see it. I’m not in it but I hear it’s a very cool film,” wrote D’Onofrio.Last year, many Daredevil fans called on Marvel bosses to bring characters from the Netflix show into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).After news about Doctor Strange showing up in...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy