Hawkeye: How is Echo Connected to Kingpin? Is Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk Coming Into the MCU?

Hawkeye is coming to Disney+ but before another MCU series hits the bullseye, it's time to catch up on everybody's favorite archer and father of three, Clint Barton. From his cameo introduction in Thor to his infinity gauntlet run in Avengers: Endgame, here's Hawkeye's complete MCU story so far. He might not be the mightiest Avenger (or the smartest, richest or Hulkiest) but man is he handy with an arrow. Loyal agent of SHIELD with the rare secret identity of "loving family man" Jeremy Renner and Hawkeye have been mainstays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Phase 1, give or take a "where's Hawkeye" stint during Infinity War. He might've taken some crap from Iron Man Tony Stark, but he was there when Captain America Steve Rogers needed him in Civil War. He and his best friend Black Widow Natasha Romanoff go all the way back to Budapest, and after losing her in Endgame, bonded with Scarlett Witch Wanda Maximoff over the loss of her loved one, Vision. But as he moves into his Disney+ series will he pass the mantle on to Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop? For more on the MCU check out our breakdowns of the Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer and be sure to subscribe to IGN wherever you like to watch! Doc Ock, Green Goblin and more, Here is every returning Spider-Man Villains Story So Far - https://youtu.be/1epfmmVmGZ4 Spider-Man: Now Way Home - 5 More Burning Questions! - https://youtu.be/qZBauHdkbdk.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO