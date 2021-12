For nearly two years, economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic put increased demand on food banks across the US. As the need declines, they face new problems. "Rising cost of food and ongoing challenges with the supply chain is making it more expensive for food banks to purchase food and even move donated food across this country," said Katie Fitzgerald, chief operating officer of Feeding America, a network of over 200 food banks across the country.

ADVOCACY ・ 8 DAYS AGO