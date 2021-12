Luke Fickell told reporters Tuesday there is nothing to address with regards to his name being linked to the Notre Dame job left vacant when Brian Kelly took the LSU job. “I don’t know what there is to address. There is nothing,” Fickell told reporters. “Like I said, for a guy that keep his head down and very rarely ever answers his phone or does anything like that, I don’t talk to a whole lot of people. So, there is nothing. That’s the crazy thing. It’s all whatever is being said out there and different things. There is no speculation.

