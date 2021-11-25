Police search for man wanted in connection to assault on woman in Edenton

EDENTON, N.C. - A man is wanted in connection to an assault on a woman.

On Wednesday, the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 900 block of Macedonia Road for a report that a woman was assaulted.

According to police, it was determined that the assault took place in the 100 block of East Albemarle Street.

After investigating, EPD now has warrants for Richard James Squires for Felony Assault By Strangulation and DV Protective Order Violation.

Police encourage anyone with any information about this individual to contact the police department by calling 252-482-4444; you can also contact Officer D. Romano at 252-337-5027, Sgt. S. White 252-337-4890, Chief King at 252-482-9890, or utilize the anonymous tip line at 252-632-0303. You can also report crime information online here.

