Economy

Australia shares to open flat, NZ slips lowers

By Reuters
 Nov 26

Nov 26 - Australian shares to open largely flat on Friday, with energy stocks likely to dip tracking a slight fall in oil prices in thin trading on the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

The local share price index futures rose 0.05%, a 3.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) fell 0.2% to 12,774.26 by 2116 GMT.

Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

MarketWatch

Oil futures finish lower as U.S. identifies its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus

Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains following news that the U.S. has identified its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus. The turn lower for prices late in the session was linked to growing concerns over COVID-19, and the potential for the new variant to disrupt economic activity and oil demand, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. Traders await Thursday's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on production levels. Some analysts said the group, known as OPEC+, may decide to pause their current deal to boost monthly output by 400,000 barrels per day, given the recent plunge in oil prices following the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 61 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $65.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after touching an intraday high of $69.49. Prices lost 5.4% on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher, buoyed by omicron-fueled uncertainty

Gold futures ended higher on Wednesday, recouping most of the 0.5% loss suffered in the previous session. Gold is really struggling for direction "having repeatedly failed to generate any momentum above $1,800," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a market update. "The dollar easing in recent days and the huge amount of uncertainty in the markets should be giving it a lift, but then we have seen near-term [Treasury] yields rising as the Fed has accepted more action may be necessary." In testimony to the House Financial Services panel Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's plan to slow and end its asset purchases shouldn't disrupt financial markets. February gold rose $7.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,784.30 an ounce.
MARKETS
#Price Index#Share Price#S P#Nz50
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah weakens, S.Korean won firms

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.950 112.75 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.364 1.3653 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 27.742 27.76 +0.06 Korean won 1177.200 1179.2 +0.17 Baht 33.730 33.69 -0.12 Peso 50.395 50.38 -0.03 Rupiah 14370.000 14340 -0.21 Rupee 74.905 74.905 0.00 Ringgit 4.223 4.218 -0.12 Yuan 6.368 6.3688 +0.01 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 112.950 103.24 -8.60 Sing dlr 1.364 1.3209 -3.16 Taiwan dlr 27.742 28.483 +2.67 Korean won 1177.200 1086.20 -7.73 Baht 33.730 29.96 -11.18 Peso 50.395 48.01 -4.73 Rupiah 14370.000 14040 -2.30 Rupee 74.905 73.07 -2.46 Ringgit 4.223 4.0200 -4.81 Yuan 6.368 6.5283 +2.51 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
Reuters

METALS-London aluminium edges higher as stockpiles fall, demand recovers

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices in London inched higher on Thursday, supported by falling warehouse inventories and improving demand, although gains were capped by uncertainties over the Omicron coronavirus variant and its economic impact. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.1% to $2,667 a tonne by 0145...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

S.Korea stocks gain for second day on foreign buying

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose for a second session on Thursday, boosted by strong buying from foreign investors on expectations of chip shortage issues bottoming out for the sector. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 32.16 points, or 1.11%, to 2,931.88 as of 0310 GMT, but record local COVID-19 cases capped gains. ** Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said foreign investors are snapping up tech shares on views that the chip shortage will improve, and investors are hoping the economic impact from the Omicron coronavirus variant may be limited, as it will be difficult to impose lockup measures to contain the virus. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.08% and peer SK Hynix rose 3%, while LG Chem inched up 0.14% and Naver jumped 1.92%. ** South Korea's daily coronavirus case numbers rose to a new high on Thursday, as authorities halted quarantine exemptions for fully vaccinated inbound travellers for two weeks in a bid to fend off the Omicron variant. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 359 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,176.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.20% higher than its previous close at 1,179.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,176.7 per dollar, up 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,176.6. ** The KOSPI has risen 2.03% so far this year, but lost 3.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 1.789%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 2.160%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
MARKETS
Reuters

Asian stocks, FX on edge over Omicron fears; S. Korean won gains

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Asian equities and currencies were mixed in lacklustre trade on Thursday, as investors assessed the potential economic fallout from the new coronavirus variant Omicron, while the South Korean won firmed on increased rate hike bets. The United States confirmed its first case of the new variant...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China stocks rise as real estate firms gain; Hong Kong up

SHANGHAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Thursday, as real estate developers led gains after seeking to issue domestic bonds. Hong Kong stocks edged up on the back of gains in financials and property shares, while a rebound in tech shares on Wednesday failed to sustain. The CSI300...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Miner Tharisa annual profit more than doubles on strong prices

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Miner Tharisa Plc reported a more than twofold jump in full-year profit on Thursday, driven by strong production and improved prices of platinum group metals and chrome concentrates. Tharisa, which is listed on both London and Johannesburg stock exchanges, said headline earnings per share, the main...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Factbox: Analysts' 2022 outlook for Chinese assets

SYDNEY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Investment houses have begun publishing their predictions for Chinese asset prices next year, and after a bruising 12 months in financial markets even bulls have a tempered outlook. The Hang Seng equity index (.HSI) has fallen about 13% this year and the MSCI China index...
MARKETS
Reuters

NetEase's Cloud Village shares slip in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares in Cloud Village Inc, the music streaming business owned by NetEase Inc’s, fell 1% on their first day of trade. The stock’s performance is being closely watched as a barometer of investor appetite for Chinese tech related deals amid a regulatory clampdown on the sector by mainland authorities that has upended business norms.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
MARKETS
Reuters

Gold dips as Fed's hawkish rhetoric dampens appeal

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve would taper its bond purchases faster to tackle surging inflation despite economic recovery concerns amid the new Omicron coronavirus variant. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,777.87 per ounce by 0639 GMT. U.S. gold futures...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia's Woolworths makes $613 mln drugstore play, taking on Wesfarmers

SYDNEY/BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Top Australian grocer Woolworths Group (WOW.AX) made a $613 million approach for No. 1 drugstore chain Australian Pharmacutical Industries (API.AX), besting an already-agreed buyout from retail giant Wesfarmers (WES.AX) and sending the target's shares soaring. The 11th-hour move from Woolworths sets the scene for a...
RETAIL
Reuters

China property market to keep cooling into H1 2022 on tight curbs

BEIJING, Dec 2(Reuters) - China's property downturn is expected to continue into the first half of 2022, with home prices and sales falling as tight credit policies and a looming property tax dampen demand, a Reuters poll showed. The property sector, a key driver of growth in the world's second-largest...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Asian shares tick up but Omicron worries leave markets on edge

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Asian shares edged higher in choppy trading on Thursday, helped by advances in Chinese real estate shares, though fears about the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus capped gains regionally. Also weighing on share markets were remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterating that...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

