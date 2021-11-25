Thanksgiving charity in plentiful supply in Belmont County

Belmont County, Ohio (WTRF) – If the news of the world makes you think charity is hard to come by—you didn’t have to go any further than Belmont County to be proven wrong.

Both the First Presbyterian Church of Martins Ferry and the Newellstown Diner in St. Clairsville offered meals with all the fixings free of charge.

The church handed out to-go dinners with pumpkin pie, pumpkin roll and cake all as dessert options.

They say there’s no ulterior motive to giving away all this food—they just want to carry on God’s example.

We’re not asking for any money or anything, we’re not asking you to come to church or whatever, we’re just giving you a meal. It’s what Jesus did, he sat and fed people. Barbara Vickers Morris, First Presbyterian Church of Martins Ferry

Meanwhile at the diner—owner Terra Butler says it was all about being there for the city.

Anyone who needed some holiday company or a bite to eat could step through the door.

Whiteside and Riesbeck’s provided the food for an event she says was purposely a low-key affair.

We just wanted someplace for people to be able to go on Thanksgiving Day, just open up the doors and anybody who needs a place to go or wanted to just come and talk to some people, just wanted to be open for that. Terra Butler, Newellstown Diner

The good samaritans in both places stayed open for most of the afternoon.

