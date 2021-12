Thanksgiving is a universal holiday, but it means many things to many people. For some, it means traveling great lengths across the country to be with friends and family. Though distance may separate some of us, we always stay in touch with and make time for those closest to our hearts. For other people, Thanksgiving means cozying up to the couch to eat turkey on your lap while watching football. Something that we can all agree on on this day is that we are thankful, and this is especially true for all of us here at AllOutdoor. In fact, we wanted to share everything that we are thankful for below. Feel free to let us know what you are thankful for in the Comments below, and Happy Thanksgiving!

