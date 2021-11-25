The Every Kid Outdoors Program allows 4th graders to get a free Christmas tree permit

YREKA,Calif. (KIEM)- The Every Kid Outdoors Program is a federal public lands partnership created to inspire 4th graders and their families to explore culture and discover connections to nature and spark a lifelong passion.

All fourth graders or age equivalent are eligible to receive an Every Kid Outdoors pass, which is good at two thousand-plus federally managed lands and water sites across the country between September 1st of 2021 and August 30th of 2022.

This season fourth graders can also visit everykidoutdoors.gov, and after a short activity, they can download a voucher for a free Christmas tree permit.

“For fourth-graders can actually go on to the every kid outdoors website obtain a voucher that will then allow them to purchase a Christmas tree for free,” said Kimberly DeVall, Public Affairs Officer, Forest Service.

