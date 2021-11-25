Ionic Brands Announces Private Placement for Purchasing Q1 Inventory Ensuring Manufacturing Capacity

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "The Company") (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTCBB:DTARF) (Frankfurt:6G01) is pleased to announce that it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing to raise up to CAD $3,500,000 from eligible participants through the combined sale of Hard Cash Units, National Flow Through Units and Quebec Flow Through Units. Each Hard Cash Unit will consist of one common share at $0.27 and one half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.40. Each National Flow Through Unit will consist of one common share at $0.31 and one half of a common share purchase warrant for up to 24 months from closing at $0.45. Each Quebec Flow Through Unit will consist of one common share at $0.34 and one half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.45. A finder's fee commensurate with TSX Venture Exchange policies will be paid where applicable.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO