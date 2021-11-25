ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Meet the Arkansas cowboy who found a new life as a rodeo clown

By Brian Mann
southcarolinapublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's an hour before showtime and Rob Gann is running late. He has to get his makeup on, climb into his costume, and build a flash-bang firework that will provide the big noisy finish for his act. "Most clowns have a little bit of pyromaniac in them," Gann chuckles....

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Comments / 1

Related
Emporia gazette.com

Waverly cowboy among three Kansas men headed to National Finals Rodeo

The National Finals Rodeo is returning to Las Vegas with three Kansas cowboys qualified to compete there this week. Official dates for the prestigious Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association year-end finale are Dec. 2-11. There will be many special activities in conjunction with the rodeo, several of which have already started.
wibwnewsnow.com

World Championship Ranch Rodeo Features Top Working Cowboys From Kansas

Kansas cowboys who make their living working cattle on ranches around the state are among the best in the world. It is a fact proven at the recent World Championship Ranch Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas, with 22 teams competing. Lonesome Pine Ranch, Cedar Point, placed fourth overall in the competition...
KANSAS STATE
Daily Beast

Final Autopsy Reveals How Brian Laundrie Died

“Van lifer” Brian Laundrie killed himself while on the run from authorities, family lawyer Steve Bertolino said Tuesday. ​​“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” Bertolino said in an emailed statement to The Daily Beast. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
State
Montana State
State
Wyoming State
State
Arkansas State
The Independent

‘My daughter is just as important as Gabby Petito’: A frantic call and a missing teen, the search for Lateche Norris

The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Rodeo Clown#Showtime#Lean Broncos
Only In New Mexico

The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine

Is it possible for a lake to be bottomless? That’s the question many visitors at Bottomless Lakes State Park in New Mexico ask. This state park, located approximately 14 miles southeast of Roswell, is a favorite destination for individuals of all ages and the oldest state park in the Land of Enchantment. From swimming and […] The post The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine appeared first on Only In Your State.
ROSWELL, NM
Joplin Globe

Where does Roaring River water come from?

CASSVILLE, Mo. — While a dive team plumbed the depths of Roaring River Spring this year, hydrologists Ben Miller and Bob Lerch volunteered their time to understand its other dimensions. They have been conducting dye-tracing tests in the area surrounding Roaring River Spring to determine the extent of its “recharge...
CASSVILLE, MO
expressnews.com

Burial Ground Under the Alamo Stirs a Texas Feud

SAN ANTONIO — Raymond Hernandez was a boy when his grandfather would take him on walks to the Alamo, pointing at the grounds around the Spanish mission founded in the 18th century. “He’d tell me again and again, ‘They built all this on top of our campo santo,’ ” said...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Walmart
THV11

Meet the horse racing family hoping to win big at Oaklawn

HOT SPRINGS, Arkansas — On a windy November day, our own Ashley King toured the stables of Oaklawn as owners, trainers and vets prepare for opening day on December 3. While there we found the perfect tour guide in 9-year-old Lacey. “They say I’m famous at school all the time because they can look me up on the internet and they’ll pick up pictures of me and my mom and the horses."
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KSST Radio

Rodeo Royalty! Meet the Four 2021 Miss UPRA Contestants!

There are four contestants for the title of Miss Upra Rodeo 2021/22. You will be seeing this rodeo royalty soon when the Cinch Finals Rodeo comes to town November 18-20 at the Hopkins County Civic Center! This preview will let you know a little about each young lady. Their first assignment is to meet and assist the youngsters at the Handicap-able Rodeo on Thursday morning, November 18. That afternoon, the Horsemanship portion of their competition will be held in the Civic Center arena. They will also be presented to the audience on the first two nights of rodeo. One contestant will be selected as Miss UPRA, with the crowning during the Friday night performance at 7pm. Then, Miss UPRA will begin a year of travel and appearances at Cinch rodeos held around a 7-state region as the 2022 season gets underway.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
North Platte Post

Nebraska cowboy to compete in National Finals Rodeo

There’s a Nebraska cowboy among the 119 contestants at this year’s Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., has qualified to compete at the PRCA’s world championship in the bareback riding. He’s ranked tenth among the top fifteen cowboys in that event who will vie for a world title Dec. 2-11 at the Thomas and Mack Arena in Las Vegas.
NEBRASKA STATE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Claire, a Scottish deerhound, has won the National Dog Show for the 2nd time

A 4-year-old Scottish deerhound named Claire has won best in show at the National Dog Show, for the second time in two years. The long-legged black and dark-gray hound stuck her nose in the camera and smiled broadly before trotting over to pick up her ribbon with her handler, Angela Lloyd.
ANIMALS
Q985

Found Video Of Illinois’ Favorite Clown Featured In New Special

New TV special features found video footage of Illinois' favorite clown. I have some really incredible memories from my childhood. I was able to experience many amazing things as a kid. Several include Bozo the Clown and his daily TV show. Growing up, I would watch it all the time. I was even lucky enough to actually go watch the program live in person.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy