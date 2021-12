Baker Mayfield rarely feels frustration when the Browns win, but he couldn't help but feel the emotion as he jogged off the field following a 13-10 win Sunday over the Lions. Mayfield was certainly pleased his team still managed to win. He didn't, however, feel as though he did enough to help them attain it. His performance, 15-of-29 for 176 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, wasn't up to his standards, and he wished he could've done more to ensure the Browns' win wasn't achieved by as narrow of a margin.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO