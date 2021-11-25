D.C.-area organizations expected to receive about $6.6 million in grants to improve mobility options for seniors, the disabled
The National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board has approved about $6.6 million in grants to help organizations that offer programs for seniors and people with disabilities to move independently throughout the region. The grants, provided under the Federal Transit Administration’s Enhanced Mobility program, will go to 21 organizations, including...www.washingtonpost.com
