ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

D.C.-area organizations expected to receive about $6.6 million in grants to improve mobility options for seniors, the disabled

By Lori Aratani
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board has approved about $6.6 million in grants to help organizations that offer programs for seniors and people with disabilities to move independently throughout the region. The grants, provided under the Federal Transit Administration’s Enhanced Mobility program, will go to 21 organizations, including...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

Just under $1 million in USDA grants coming to South Carolina to improve equitable access in rural areas

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture announced an investment of $86 million nationwide to improve equitable access to jobs, business opportunities, education, housing and health care for those who live and work in rural communities. Across the United States, the funds will help more than 425,000 people in 46 states, Puerto Rico and the Western Pacific.
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Friends of the Family receives $2.5 million grant to address homelessness in Iowa

WATERLOO -- Friends of the Family has been selected to receive a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund. It is the largest grant received in its history. Friends of the family is a non-profit organization that provides safe shelter, confidential services, and housing assistance to individuals in crisis due to homelessness, domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.
IOWA STATE
pasadenanow.com

Union Station Homeless Services Receives Largest-Ever Grant of $5 Million

Pasadena-based Union Station Homeless Services has been selected to receive a $5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund—the largest private grant in the nonprofit’s nearly 50-year history. “Union Station is deeply grateful for this transformational gift. It will help deepen and expand our work, which would not...
newstalk941.com

TCAT Livingston Receives $1 Million State Grant For Robotics, Automation

TCAT Livingston has been rewarded a $1 million grant to continue robotics and automation education in the Upper Cumberland. The funding comes from the second round of the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education. TCAT McMinnville also received funding of some $730,000 to build early post-secondary opportunities. The program prioritizes learning...
LIVINGSTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Intellectual Disabilities#Elderly People#Charity#Capitol Hill Village#Fta
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Transportation Receives $50 Million Grant To Improve Baltimore’s East-West Corridor

Baltimore (WJZ) — Wednesday, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration and the Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDT) announced that they will be investing $50 million in public transportation infrastructure for Baltimore’s East-West Corrider. The project will enhance 10-mile route, which reaches from Eastern Baltimore County to Western Baltimore County, by adding transit infrastructure, as well as pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure The money will be sourced from a $22 million grant from Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, with another $18 million from the Maryland Department of Transportation and $10 million from BCDT. The goal of this project is to...
whatnowatlanta.com

$60.9 Million Senior Development Project Receives Financing Assistance

Developers Dominium Development and Acquisitions and the Beverly J. Searles Foundation submitted plans to Invest Atlanta which include the construction of a $60.9 million fifty-five and older residential housing project and related amenities for a site located on the northern portion of 2841 Greenbriar Parkway SW. Last week, the Board...
University of Arkansas

$1.1 Million Grant for Training Professionals to Aid Youth With Disabilities 'Transition' to Adult Lives

Young adults with disabilities often struggle to transition from school to adult life. This can interfere with employment, community involvement, and overall independence. An interdisciplinary group of College of Education and Health Professions faculty recently received a $1,079,177 grant from the U.S. Department of Education to prepare professionals who can help.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Norristown Times Herald

Association for Adults with Developmental Disabilities receives grant

The Association for Adults with Developmental Disabilities was recently awarded a $40,000 grant from the MontcoStrong 2021 Non-Profit Resiliency Grant Program. The grant will provide operational support that will allow the association to continue fulfilling its mission. For almost 50 years, Association for Adults with Developmental Disabilities has offered programs to increase independence and improve life quality for adults with developmental disabilities while providing respite for their families and caregivers. The grant will help the agency recover from the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure it can be an active participant in the restoration of the wellbeing and livelihood of Montgomery County residents, businesses, and communities. In this photo are some of the organization’s clients.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Charities
Daily Targum

Middlesex County domestic violence response organization receives $1 million federal grant

Women Aware, a lead domestic violence agency in Middlesex County, recently received an unprecedented $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) to fund the establishment of the Middlesex County Family Justice Center (FJC). This is the organization’s first OVW grant, with its...
MyChesCo

Sen. Muth Announces $2.6 Million in Grants for Local Infrastructure Improvements

ROYERSFORD, PA — State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) announced that five projects in Senate District 44 (SD44) have been recently awarded a total of $2.6 million in state grants to improve infrastructure and recreation in the region. The projects, approved this afternoon at a meeting of the Commonwealth Financing Authority...
northwestmoinfo.com

Mercer County Area Development Receives Grant Award

The Mercer County Area Development Corporation has been awarded a grant from the MFA Oil Foundation. The funding will be used to help the Mercer County development group to purchase electricity, lighting, and signage for the bandstand area. The MFA Oil Foundation provides support for nonprofit organizations that are working...
Herald-Dispatch

Prestera Center receives $5 million grant

HUNTINGTON — Prestera Center for Mental Health Services was recently given the largest grant award in the organization’s history — $5 million for up to two years to improve comprehensive community behavioral health care. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Center...
Mitchellrepublic.com

Oglala Sioux Tribe, South Dakota DOT to receive $23.8 million in federal grants for highway, rail improvements

WASHINGTON — The Oglala Sioux Tribe and the South Dakota Department of Transportation will together be awarded $23.8 million in federal grant awards for two infrastructure projects in the state, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced Friday. The funds, to be disbursed through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability...
Journal Inquirer

4 organizations receive grants to benefit Bolton residents

BOLTON — The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving announced this month that it has awarded more than $14,000 in new grants through its Bolton Greater Together Community Fund. The Hartford Foundation’s first round of funding for Bolton distributed $14,036.23 for five initiatives for town residents. This is the second year...
kinyradio.com

Over 100 cultural organizations in Alaska to receive grant funding

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The State Division of Libraries, Archives, and Museums announced that 114 Alaska cultural organizations will receive $2.2 million in funding. The funds are provided by the American Rescue Plan Act. The funds will be sent to 29 museums, 80 academic, public, school, and tribal libraries, 3...
WKRC

NKY shelter awarded $180,000 in grants to improve care, outcomes of area homeless

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC)- The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is receiving $180,000 in grant money. St. Elizabeth Healthcare awarded the shelter $130,000. The Greater Cincinnati Foundation awarded $50,000. The money will go to improving care and outcomes at the shelter. Executive Director Kim Webb says the funds will cover several...
Post-Star

Hudson Headwaters receives $4.66 million grant

Hudson Headwaters Health Network has received a $4.66 million grant from the federal Department of Health and Human Services. The money, which supports health care in rural areas, is through the Health Resource and Services Administration’s Health Center Cluster grant program. Hudson Headwaters plans to use the funding to sustain...

Comments / 0

Community Policy