‘Mindhunter,’ ‘The OA’ writer Dominic Orlando dies at 57

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
 6 days ago

TV writer and playwright Dominic Orlando has lost his battle with cancer. He was 57.

The “Mindhunter” scribe’s death on Nov. 17, following complications from the disease, was announced by his family and Creative Artists Agency, Variety reported Wednesday.

The Brooklyn native was working until the end, taking his last hours to prepare for the first day of a writers room, according to the outlet.

Orlando’s career started with the theater scene in New York, where he co-founded the No Pants Theater Company in 1992 — which focuses on stories of American mythology and spirituality — before relocating to Minneapolis and co-founding the Workhouse Collective, according to Variety.

His screenwriting career followed his move to Los Angeles and in addition to Netflix’s “Mindhunter” included credits like the streamer’s “The OA” — where he also served as a story editor — Amazon’s “Them” and “Outer Range,” FX’s “Retreat,” as well as Syfy’s “Nightflyers,” which aired from late to 2018 to early 2019 and was based on George R. R. Martin’s novella and short story series. Orlando also served as a consulting producer on “Nightflyers.”

Orlando’s theater credits include “The Nature Crown,” which was performed at Minneapolis’ Tyrone Guthrie Theater.

