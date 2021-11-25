ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook declared Kyle Rittenhouse guilty, silencing his defense in the court of public opinion

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We’ve designated the shooting in Kenosha a mass murder and are removing posts in support of the shooter,” Facebook announced barely a week after the event, as it began a truly epic campaign of censorship blatantly at odds with its professed support for free speech. Just for starters: Killing...

nypost.com

Fox News

NBC's Maria Shriver sparks outrage after asking 'how it's possible' Rittenhouse walked out of court a free man

NBC anchor Maria Shriver sparked online outrage for tweeting her controversial thoughts on Friday's verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment after shooting and killing two men and injuring another during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse would have faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.
primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
Daily Mail

Rittenhouse judge - who was put on the bench in 1983 by a Democratic governor - brings down gavel on trial after being slammed as a racist and weathering a torrent of abusive and menacing messages

Trial TV cameras may have focused on Kyle Rittenhouse after his acquittal, but another person in the courtroom attracted much of the spotlight during the explosive case – Judge Bruce Schroeder. The 75-year-old jurist has earned a reputation for his mix of approachability and a no-nonsense attitude that can make...
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on the Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse:. “This acquittal isn’t just about Kyle Rittenhouse. This verdict reiterates that every American has the God-given right to self-defense and the protections of the Second Amendment. The corrupt corporate media should be appalled by their coverage of this case from start to finish. Mr. Rittenhouse was smeared from the very beginning by activists and partisans who falsely branded him as a white supremacist and decided he was guilty before any evidence was produced, all while excusing the illegal actions of violent rioters. Today the jury made clear that we’re a nation governed by the rule of law, and not by mob rule. In the wake of the wildly dishonest reporting by the corporate media, more than a few media outlets can no doubt expect serious defamation lawsuits for their reckless disregard for truth. And I pray that the voices who would tear apart our nation do not succeed in using this verdict as an impetus for yet more horrific violence.”
Joplin Globe

Diane Dimond: Kyle Rittenhouse now due another sort of justice

I can tell you with certainty that right now attorneys for newly acquitted defendant Kyle Rittenhouse are working overtime. They are combing through every slanderous statement made about this young man. Every defamatory comment offered up before any facts were presented in a court of law is now under the microscope for possible litigation.
Must Read Alaska

Suzanne Downing: In Rittenhouse verdict, the real justice is now Kyle’s case against the media, politicians, celebrities, and the president himself

For those who followed the Kyle Rittenhouse trial closely, there is no doubt in their minds that the young man who shot rioters in Kenosha, Wisc. was not guilty of murder. Most of America, however, did not watch the proceedings, or not closely, at least. They got their information spoon-fed to them by the mainstream media. They expected a conviction.
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
milwaukeesun.com

Woke radicals will ensure Kyle Rittenhouse never leads a normal life

After being cleared of murder charges by jury trial, Kyle Rittenhouse now hopes to attend college. Yet campus radicals are already demanding his cancellation, proving that courtroom justice is irrelevant for many. After surviving a high-profile show trial that diverted wildly from the 'white supremacist' script carefully crafted by the...
heraldsun.com

Ted Nugent offers Kyle Rittenhouse lifetime supply of gun ammo. ‘Boy, did he do good’

Kyle Rittenhouse, acquitted last week of two deadly shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has a fan in outspoken rocker Ted Nugent. Rittenhouse faced five charges, including reckless homicide in the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, and intentional homicide in Anthony Huber’s death. Rittenhouse said during last week’s trial he was acting in self defense during 2020’s protests over the shooting of Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Radar Online.com

Kyle Rittenhouse's Judge Refers To Black Juror From Previous Case As 'A Black, The Black, The Only Black'

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder is quickly becoming a household name for all the wrong reasons. In an unprecedented move during a trial that's already left a good majority of the invested public open-mouthed, the 75-year-old "old-school" judge allowed defendant Kyle Rittenhouse to choose which of the 18 panelists would make up the anonymous 12-member jury during deliberations.
