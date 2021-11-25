ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coastal Carolina at South Alabama odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
 6 days ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-2, 5-2 Sun Belt) visit the South Alabama Jaguars (5-6, 2-5) Friday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Coastal Carolina vs. South Alabama odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Chanticleers were upset by visiting Georgia State 42-40 Nov. 13, but bounced back with a 35-21 victory over Texas State last Saturday. Coastal Carolina is still just 1-4 ATS across the past five outings with the Under going 3-2.

The Jaguars are hoping the fourth time is a charm as Friday is the final time they can secure bowl eligibility. They’re 0-3 SU/ATS across the past three games, all on the road.

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 4:31 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Coastal Carolina -700 (bet $700 to win $100) | South Alabama +470 (bet $100 to win $470)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Coastal Carolina -15.5 (-108) | South Alabama +15.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 56.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Coastal Carolina 30, South Alabama 20

Coastal Carolina (-700) will cost you seven times your potential return. That’s just too risky on the road against a team fighting for bowl eligibility.

PASS and look to the spread instead.

SOUTH ALABAMA +15.5 (-112) is a great play at home against Coastal Carolina. The Jaguars are fighting for bowl eligibility, and they’re down to their last chance. They’ve gone 0-for-3 in the past three tries at clinching that magical sixth win. They won’t get the W here either, but expect them to give a great effort and keep it within two scores.

The UNDER 56.5 (-112) is the best play on the board. The Under is 4-0 in the past four on the road for CCU, while going 4-1 in the past five against teams with a losing record.

For USA, the Under has connected in five straight against teams with a winning record, while going 7-2 in the past nine home games. The Jaguars also have hit the Under in seven of the past 10 as underdogs, too.

