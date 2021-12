Two new projects supported by the apparel and home goods industry aim to help India’s textile sector deal with its pre- and post-consumer waste. India is one of the world’s largest textile producers and importers of used clothing, but lacks an infrastructure to deal with textile waste, leaving an estimated 4 million informal waste workers trapped in low-income, unreliable jobs, according to the organizations behind the new projects. Enviu-CAIF initiative Enviu, Circular Apparel Innovation Factory (CAIF) and Ikea Foundation have partnered to set the ground for building a new circular textile waste model in India that will help recover and reclaim value from...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO