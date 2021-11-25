ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A peek at some of the 30 films that are opening this holiday season

By Bob Mondello
WFAE
WFAE
 6 days ago

It's taken a year and a half, but Hollywood is finally on a roll. Marvel superheroes, Ghostbusters, Disney animation, even the real-life story of Venus and Serena Williams have all managed to get crowds back to cinemas. How will the film industry keep the momentum going? Critic Bob Mondello has the...

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
Popculture

Two Kurt Russell Movies Hit the Netflix Top 10

Kurt Russell has a whole new generation of fans, all thanks to his turn as Santa Claus in Netflix's 2018 hit The Christmas Chronicles. The movie even earned a sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn an even bigger part as Mrs. Claus. Although Thanksgiving is still a few days away, both movies are already starting to climb Netflix's U.S. charts before Christmas.
MOVIES
romper.com

All The Nights The Grinch Airs On TV In 2021

This holiday season, get a triple dose of the mean one we know as Mr. Grinch starting with the original 1966 animated classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, narrated by the late Boris Karloff. Fun fact: The bass vocalist on the original song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” was the vocal artist Thurl Ravenscroft, who is also known for his work on the original Tony the Tiger.
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Christmas Movies of All Time

What if Christmas was funny? Or scary? Or cooky? Holiday movies ask these basic questions without diving much deeper. Some films never had a shot at being good while others seemingly had interesting ideas but very poor execution. Many were rated poorly with critics and audiences but still did well at the box office. People […]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riz Ahmed
Person
Peter Dinklage
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Trudie Styler
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Steven Spielberg
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
TENNIS
trinitonian.com

Peeking at professors’ must-watch films

Hearing professors talk about various movies can be a common occurrence among many students. Whether it is a reference that goes over the heads of many young people or a brief quote that sounds sort of familiar, the disconnect between students’ and professors’ movie knowledge is real. So, we at the Trinitonian have attempted to bridge that gap, compiling a list of must-see, professor-recommended films that pack an influential punch.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Film Industry#Holiday Season#Spidey
kennythepirate.com

Video: Sneak Peek of the Disney Holiday Special

We are now counting down to Christmas and Disney is ready to kick-off the Christmas season with a star-studded television special. Check out this behind the scenes video of all of the Disney magic coming in this great show. Magical Holiday Celebration. Be sure to tune in for the “The...
HOLIDAY, FL
The Independent

25 brilliant films that bombed at the box office, from Children of Men to Blade Runner

It can be easy to predict which movies will set the box office alight, but every now and then something great comes along that doesn’t fare so well.Over the years, there have been a startling number of films that have struggled, or indeed failed, to recoup their budget, unfairly earning the “box office flop” tag.It’s hard to pin down exactly why films such as these – Children of Men and It’s a Wonderful Life, to name a few – initially struggle to find an audience. But, the majority of the time, quality shines through and the film ultimately finds cult fanbase beyond...
MOVIES
Variety

National Board of Review and New York Film Critics Predictions: Netflix and ‘Licorice Pizza’ Could Dominate

No more pencils, no more books… it’s time for the critics’ awards’ dirty looks. The first of the two most vital precursors of the awards season will be handed out – National Board of Review on Thursday followed by New York Film Critics on Friday. After a pandemic year that brought unclear frontrunners and differing eligibility calendars, the two groups, in addition to Los Angeles Film Critics Association, which will announce on Dec. 12, all are coming off a year where their top film picks failed to garner nearly any Oscar love – “Da 5 Bloods” (NBR), “First Cow” (NYFCC) and “Small...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
24/7 Wall St.

The Highest Grossing Independent Films of All Time

Independent films — or “indies” — are films produced outside the major studio system. They often differ from studio films in content and style. They are typically aimed at narrower audiences, and they don’t feature superheroes or spawn numerous sequels. They’re also usually (though not always) produced with lower budgets than major studio films. That […]
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Gets Premiere Date and Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video announced that Season 4 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will premiere on Feb. 18 with two new episodes dropping every Friday for four weeks, and also released the first teaser. The series follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a Jewish housewife in New York City who becomes a stand-up comedian after her husband leaves her for his secretary. Season 4 begins in 1960, and looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom, but her commitment to her craft creates a rift between her and her loved ones. Tony Shalhoub, Alex Bornstein, Marin Hinkle,...
TV SERIES
Variety

Nicolas Cage to Play Dracula in Universal’s ‘Renfield’ Movie

Nicolas Cage is set to play Dracula in Universal’s “Renfield,” a monster movie centering not on the infamous vampire, but rather his notorious lackey. The call sheet may be confusing. That’s because Cage is starring alongside another Nic, Nicholas Hoult, who is portraying the unhinged henchman known as Renfield. An origin story, the upcoming film is expected to take place in the present day. It’s not clear how much it will stick to the source material, Bram Stoker’s 1897 horror novel “Dracula.” In the literary thriller, R.M. Renfield was an inmate at a lunatic asylum. He was thought to be suffering from...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: Thanksgiving Winners and Losers, From ‘House of Gucci’ to ‘King Richard’

This year’s Thanksgiving box office feast was devoid of blockbuster dishes in a sobering reminder that moviegoing has yet to return to normal levels. And that was before new COVID-19 variant omicron sparked concern across the globe. Excluding 2020, combined domestic ticket sales for the holiday hit their lowest level in a quarter of a century. According to Comscore, revenue for the five-day, Wednesday-Sunday corridor came in at $142 million, compared to $263 million in 2019. “The box office recovery is very much a work in progress, even if it’s headed in the right direction,” says Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian. Analysts and...
MOVIES
Variety

What’s Coming to Disney Plus in December 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, Disney Plus is adding heaps of new titles for the holiday season. Subscribers can ring in the season with holiday programs including “Christmas…Again?!” on Dec. 3 and both “Home Alone 4” and “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” on Dec. 17. The new titles follow the recently released “Home Sweet Home Alone,” starring Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper and Archie Yates. The animated Colombian family film “Encanto” will be available for free on Disney Plus starting Dec. 24. The heartwarming and magical film, which features original songs written by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is currently playing in theaters...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ Set For One-Day Screening Event At Imax Theaters Worldwide

Oscar winner Joel Coen’s latest film The Tragedy of Macbeth will screen at Imax theaters worldwide on December 5 as part of a special one-day event, ahead of its release in select theaters on December 25, and its global debut on Apple TV+ on January 14, Apple announced today. Screenings at select theaters in North America, as part of “Shakespeare At the Cinema An Imax Event,” will be followed by a live Q&A with the writer-director and actor-producer Frances McDormand, which will be livestreamed from AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. Coen’s take on William Shakespeare’s classic 17th century play, Macbeth, watches as Denzel Washington’s Scottish lord is convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, subsequently conspiring to seize power, with the help of his wife, Lady Macbeth (McDormand). Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Moses Ingram and Kathryn Hunter round out the cast of the black-and-white drama, from Apple Original Films and A24, which Coen and McDormand produced with Robert Graf. Information on theaters participating in the special Macbeth event, as well as showtimes, can be found here.
MOVIES
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
WFAE

WFAE

4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy