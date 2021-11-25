ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viewpoint: Just what did airlines do with their $50B in aid?

The following is from a St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial:. With recent flight cancellations, staffing snafus and other problems plaguing airlines, Congress is starting to ask how, exactly, the companies have used the $50 billion in pandemic relief funding the taxpayers gave them over the past two years to ensure smooth operation...

Boston Herald

Editorial: After $50B in aid, why are airlines struggling?

With recent flight cancellations, staffing snafus and other problems plaguing the airlines lately, there’s real concern the holiday season could become a chaotic mess for many Americans. Congress is starting to ask how, exactly, the companies have used the $50 billion in pandemic relief funding the taxpayers gave them over the past two years to ensure smooth operation — given that smooth operation is the opposite of what some carriers have been providing lately. It’s a valid question.
GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government could be heading for temporary shutdown, with Republicans poised to stall a must-pass funding bill in their effort to force a debate in Congress on rolling back the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for some workers. Conservative Republicans in the House and Senate who are opposed to Biden’s vaccine rules want […]
Social Security recipients

A big to do over the six plus percent in Social Security recipients COLA increase. The increase in the cost of Medicare Insurance hasn’t been announced yet, so we shall see how much of an increase that we get. The COLA increase is based on the recent 2021 inflation rate. The latest figure I heard, was six plus percent COLA, but by the time the New Year gets here, my guess it will be much more. Especially in the everyday consumer goods, energy and food, that are left out of the equation. The increase will do more for our Nations Senators and Representatives though. You see, they along with many others are tied into COLA also. Prior to the Joe Biden Administration, our country was exporting fossil energy, and now he is begging the Persian Gulf countries to step up oil production. Joe even mocks people looking for answers, to their everyday problems, such as empty shelves in major stores of our country. Biden had the gall to say, we citizens doesn’t know how the supply chain works. Joe is blaming the shortage on hording. True, that does add to shortage, but I believe all of those ships off the West Coast, sailing around in circles are the biggest reason. The ports can’t, or won’t step up, or perhaps maybe there is a shortage of longshoremen for unloading the ships. The stringent laws that California has for truckers, plus the high cost of their diesel oil that the trucks use, has a huge effect on transporting the products, after being unloaded from those ships. Where is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg? Oh, that’s right he’s on maternity leave, for six weeks.
Facebook whistleblower warns US lawmakers of regulation deadlock

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen urged a US Congress panel Wednesday not to get mired in drawn out debate amid a new push to set social media regulations, which have long been blocked by partisan combat. "Facebook wants you to get caught up in a long, drawn out debate over the minutiae of different legislative approaches.
Facing a Billion-Dollar Shutdown, Congress Can’t Even Agree How to Procrastinate

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. Welcome to Washington, currently home to an octogenarian staring contest that will determine whether the military will stand ready, inspectors will check the food heading to holiday tables and families shuffle through busy airports with TSA screeners working with pay—or not.
Is There A Fourth Stimulus Check For Social Security Beneficiaries? Find Out Here

Retirement and survivor’s benefits, as well as those who have lost a spouse or an eligible ex-spouse, and benefits for the disabled are all covered by the Social Security system, which in the United States is officially known as OASDI, according to Investopedia. As inflation continues to rise, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to provide Social Security recipients with a $1,400 fourth stimulus check.
Trump's attempt to rewrite history just took a big hit

(CNN) — The news that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with the House's January 6 select committee investigation represents a clear and present danger to the former president and his attempts to rewrite the history of that fateful day. "He has produced records...
Will there be stimulus checks in 2022?

At this time, the Biden administration is not releasing a fourth stimulus check in 2022 and is instead choosing to focus efforts on the enhanced Child Tax Credit and The American Rescue Plan. But some members of Congress and a good portion of the public have shown support for additional...
